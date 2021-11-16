'If I was New Zealand supporter, I would have demanded a refund': Gambhir lashes out on NZ's T20 WC final's performance

The supporters of the New Zealand cricket team around the world, including a large chunk present in India, were left disappointed by the team's T20 World Cup 2021 final's loss to Australia. Not just the result but the nature of the contest was also hurtful to see for the fan. One of them is former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who supported New Zealand as his second team in the event like thousands of other Indians.

Gambhir stated that he is completely unimpressed with the way the Black Caps, led by Kane Williamson, carried themselves in the second half of the mega clash. After posting 172/4 in the first innings, courtesy of Williamson's 48-ball 85, the ‘Men in Black’ were handed an eight-wicket loss. Mitchell Marsh (77*) and David Warner (53) hit brilliant half-centuries to take the side over the line with 1.1 overs to spare.

“My favourite side after India (for the T20 World Cup) was New Zealand. Seeing them bullied around like an apprentice wasn’t a pleasant experience,” wrote Gambhir in his column for TOI.

“They batted very well to score 172 for four. More often than not this kind of score isn’t that tough to defend, especially with a balanced attack like that of New Zealand. But clearly the occasion got to them as they didn’t look the same team that beat India or England in the semis.” he said.

He then added that he would have “demanded a refund seeing my team all over the place in second half.”

“New Zealand is one team that prides itself on meticulous planning, clear role definitions, precise execution and all this without any fanfare…If I was a New Zealand supporter, I would have demanded a refund seeing my team all over the place in second half. It wasn’t a performance worthy of a final,” opined Gambhir.