'If I were in that dressing room, I would tell Shubman...': Jadeja's game-changing 'Ishan Kishan' advice for Gill

Team India produced a fine performance with the ball in the first ODI of the series against Australia on Friday. The side bowled the Aussies out on 188 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the pace bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picking three wickets each. Australia had made a fine start to the match after stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya had invited them to bat; they were 129/2 at one point in 19.3 overs. However, the dismissal of Mitchell Marsh (81) triggered a batting collapse, as the side lost its next seven wickets within 59 runs. Shubman Gill(REUTERS)

It seemed India would have a cakewalk in the run-chase but Mitchell Starc ran through the Indian top-order, dismissing Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav early after Marcus Stoinis struck the early blow of Ishan Kishan in the innings. The opening duo – and Ishan in particular – thus, lost a big opportunity to get some runs for the side, as captain Rohit Sharma is set to make a comeback in the XI for the next ODI.

During a mid-innings show on Cricbuzz, Ajay Jadeja spoke in detail about the young opening duo of Shubman and Ishan, and spoke in detail about how the latter's presence could actually benefit Shubman early in the innings. The duo might have failed to make a mark in the 1st ODI, but the advice from Jadeja could well be worth a listen for the youngsters.

“If I were sitting there in dressing room right now, I would've told Shubman Gill, ‘Isko (Ishan Kishan) ko sambhaal ke rakh saath me (Take care of Ishan Kishan). If you make an opening pair together, you will benefit a lot from him. Because he will give you an aggressive start’,” Jadeja said.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, who was also part of the discussion, agreed with Jadeja. “If you look at their natural game, Ishan Kishan plays more aggressively,” Patel said.

Ishan was dismissed on 3 off eight deliveries by Stoinis, while Shubman Gill could only score 20.

