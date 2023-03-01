'If India doesn't want to come...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts BCCI after anchor calls ICC 'Indian Cricket Council'

The Asia Cup row is likely to end in March with reports last claiming that the 2023 edition of the tournament is set to be moved out of Pakistan although the nation would retain the hosting rights. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had held a meeting earlier last month in Bahrain to discuss the matter, but there were no official announcements made. Amid the talks, a former Pakistan cricketer blasted the BCCI over their Asia Cup stance in reaction to the anchor calling ICC - "Indian Cricket Council".

The row started back in October last year when BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the chairman of the ACC, revealed that the Indian team would no travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and insisted the venue to be changed. PCB retaliated through a strongly-worded statement, threatening to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India.

The debate continued with veteran cricketers of both nations given their take on the topic in interviews and talk shows. And while Pakistan eagerly awaited an end to the discussion in the Bahrain meet, the official decision on the same has been postponed to March when ACC and ICC are likely to meet and discuss the matter.

During a conversation on YouTube channel 'Nadir Ali podcast', former Pakistan cricketer Abdur Rehman was asked about the Asia Cup row and whether it is right for another country to stage the contest. "It shouldn't happen," he replied. When asked why, he said: "ICC is under India."

The anchor, mocking BCCI and taking a dig at ICC, shocking said: It is Indian Cricket Council. And Rehman nodded his head saying, "Exactly."

"Whoever is working in ICC are all Indians. And 60-70 per cent funds are also generated by India. Pakistan should go because we want to play. We aren't in a position to say no. We anyway play so much cricket in Dubai. If India don't want to come, that's fine, but we should go there and answer back with cricket," he added.

Reports further claimed that Dubai has emerged as the alternate venue for 2023 Asia Cup.

