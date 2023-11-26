close_game
News / Cricket / 'If it's true, Mumbai Indians have...': Ashwin's million-dollar 'Hardik Pandya' reaction ahead of IPL 2024 auction

'If it's true, Mumbai Indians have...': Ashwin's million-dollar 'Hardik Pandya' reaction ahead of IPL 2024 auction

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 26, 2023 05:09 PM IST

R Ashwin made a bombshell statement on Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 auction.

If the reports are to be true, Hardik Pandya is set to join former Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians, in what could be the biggest player trade in IPL history. Pandya began his IPL career with MI in 2015, and then joined Gujarat Titans as captain in 2022.

R Ashwin made a bombshell statement on Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians.
But now it looks like he will return to MI in a cash-only trade for an undisclosed transfer fee, and the franchise will also pay his salary. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the Indian international could earn up to 50 percent of the transfer money.

Speaking on Instagram, Hardik's international teammate R Ashwin hailed the reported move. "If it's true Mumbai Indians have struck gold. So if it's true and it's a complete cash deal from whatever I read. There's no player that Mumbai is giving, Mumbai Indians have never given players on trade. I don't think it has happened ever. But how does that XI look like if Hardik goes back who's an MI grown player," he said.

"There's three times when a captain has been traded. One, yours truly, no. 2 Ajinkya Rahane and now Hardik Pandya," he added.

Ashwin also pointed out that MI will need to free up their purse due to Pandya being a 15-crore player, and so that it comes under the auction budget. "The only difference between us and Hardik is that he's an IPL-winning captain which completely changes the balance for even Gujarat Titans. It will be interesting to see whether another Pandya might.. oh sorry sorry. But what Mumbai needs to do now is because Hardik Pandya is a 15-crore player. They have to free up their purse to make sure they come under the auction budget," he stated.

For the trade to actually proceed, MI will need to release more than one big player to have enough funds available, as they only have 5,00,000 rupees currently. So, Rohit Sharma and Co. could release the likes of Ishan Kishan ( 15.25 crore) or even Jofra Archer ( 8 crore).

