‘If Jasprit Bumrah is not…’: Sunil Gavaskar sets alarm bells ringing, gives ‘200 won’t be enough' verdict

As India continue to sweat over the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Gavaskar feels the score of 200 would not be enough if the ace speedster is not fit enough to bowl on Day 3 of the Sydney Test against Australia. On the second day of the crucial final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, the India stand-in captain, Bumrah, suffered back spasms and had to leave the ground to undergo scans. Sunil Gavaskar says India should be able to defend 140-145 provided Jasprit Bumrah bowls on Day 3 of the Sydney Test. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / (AFP)

Rishabh Pant played a whirlwind knock of 61 runs off 33 balls to help India extend their lead to 145. The visitors now need their ace speedster to win the Sydney Test and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said the score of 140-145 would be enough if Bumrah bowls on Day 3. For the unversed, Bumrah has so far taken 32 wickets in the ongoing series and is the leading wicket-taker.

“Look, if India scores more 40 runs or they put 185 on the board then they have a great chance but it all depends on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness. If Jasprit Bumrah is fit then 145-150 might be enough. But if Jasprit Bumrah is not fit then a score of around 200 also might not be enough,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

On Saturday, Bumrah went off the field in the morning session and Virat Kohli led India in his absence. The pacer returned for a brief while in the second session. However, he walked off again.

Bumrah then left the Sydney Cricket Ground in training gear and headed to the hospital for scans.

Concerns over Bumrah's workload

Bumrah has so far bowled 152.1 overs in nine innings in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scalping 32 wickets at an average of 13.06.

He recently went past Bishan Bedi’s record for most wickets taken by an Indian bowler on a tour of Australia.

Bumrah is leading Team India for the f