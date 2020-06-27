e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / If Misbah is to be Babar’s mentor, then we have a problem: Aamer Sohail

If Misbah is to be Babar’s mentor, then we have a problem: Aamer Sohail

The former Pakistan opener believes that as long as Misbah is the one directing new captain Babar Azam, things may not get any better for Pakistan cricket.

cricket Updated: Jun 27, 2020 14:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Babar Azam (L) and Misbah-Ul-Haq addressing a press conference.
Babar Azam (L) and Misbah-Ul-Haq addressing a press conference.(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan opener Aamer Sohail has remarked that Younis Khan’s appointment as the batting consultant of Pakistan stems from the PCB’s lack of faith on Misbah Ul Haq, who is serving as the selector as well as the head coach of the team.

Misbah was appointed Pakistan’s coach and chief selector on a three-year-contract, but under him, the team has won just six out of 15 matches so far. This includes a 0-2 whitewash against Australia in Tests and a 0-2 defeat in T20Is with one match ending in no result, and many former Pakistan cricketers, including Sohail, have questioned Misbah’s dual role, believing it puts the players in a fix.

“The fact is that Misbah-ul-Haq for reasons best known to the PCB, was given the roles of Head Coach and Chief Selector, and he was also looking after the position of batting coach. Many of us commented then that this was not a good idea as batsmen who are struggling in some aspect of their batting are unlikely to share their problems with the Batting Coach who happens to be the Chief Selector and the Head Coach as well,” Sohail wrote on PakPassion.net

“In that context, Younis Khan’s appointment, whilst recognising his experience, is proof 0-2 that the PCB are accepting the fact that they made the wrong decision by entrusting Misbah with so many roles. What the PCB are implying is that Misbah is not a good enough batting coach which is why they had to bring in someone like Younis Khan into the picture as a batting consultant.”

Sohail also weighed in on Babar Azam’s appointment as Pakistan captain across all formats, hoping the batsman does not follow the same path and captaincy style as Misbah. Whatever Babar lacks in his captaincy, can be worked on, reckons, but he also believes that as long as Misbah is the one directing the new Pakistan captain, things may not get any better for Pakistan cricket.

“If Babar has been identified as Pakistan’s captain in at least two formats of the game, then it’s incumbent upon the PCB to help him become the best captain he can be. This can be achieved by identifying any weaknesses in his leadership qualities and by good mentoring. But if Misbah is to be Babar’s mentor, then we have a problem because he was himself criticised for being a defensive captain,” he said.

“The onus is on Misbah to be honest about his own deficiencies as a captain and to make sure that Babar does not make the same mistakes he made, especially when it comes to making sure that the younger players are given good chances to ensure a brighter future for Pakistan cricket.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
ED team at Ahmed Patel’s house in connection with money laundering case
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
5 weapons helped Delhi fight Covid, says CM Kejriwal as he thanks Centre
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 607 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Uttar Pradesh registers 607 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
Earthmover used to take Covid-19 patient’s body to crematorium; 2 suspended
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In