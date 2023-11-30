'If mistakes are not accepted...': Gavaskar expects 'big decisions to be taken' in wake of India's World Cup defeat

Despite putting up a robust show at the 2023 World Cup, India squandered a golden opportunity to lift the trophy after losing to Australia in the final. India dished out a dominating and ruthless 10-match winning streak en route to the summit clash, even defeating their bogey team New Zealand twice, including the semi-final, but Australia managed to conquer the 'final frontier', winning the contest by six wickets and clinching a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Sunil Gavaskar (L) has his say on India's defeat in the World Cup final(Getty/PTI)

Left to lick their wounds, India's run in the World Cup was easily the best ever by a team not to win the trophy, and while the brand of cricket the Men in Blue played over the course of 45 days was unparalleled, former captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the team must learn from the mistakes it committed on Sunday, November 19 and Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India misread the conditions, and once skipper Rohit Sharma fell after an explosive start, the rest of the batters went into a shell. Despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India were bowled out for 240, a target that Travis Head gunned down in 43 overs with a century for the ages.

Following another defeat in an ICC tournament knockout – India's eighth in the last eight years, Gavaskar feels tough questions need to be asked and big steps taken in order to change things around. That India, despite being a T20 powerhouse due to the advent of the IPL, haven't won a single T20 World Cup since the very first edition 16 years ago is concerning and errors need to rectified.

"India will have to accept some of the errors they made in the final if they want to go on and win a trophy. Trying to show solidarity is one thing, but if mistakes are not accepted, then the progress will be slower. Over the next few weeks, big decisions will have to be made by individuals and the selection committee. India not winning the T20 World Cup after 2007 is a huge disappointment considering the exposure its players and youngsters get playing in the IPL," Gavaskar wrote in his column for The Mid-Day.

India have been the most consistent team in the last decade. They were unbeaten at the 2015 World Cup before losing to Australia in the semifinal, had tasted defeat in only one league game in the 2019 edition before falling short against New Zealand in the semis… and now this. Besides, the painful memories of the semis exit against West Indies at the T20 World Cup, two World Test Championship final defeats and the Champions Trophy final have been at the back of everyone's mind. As consolation prize, Gavaskar appreciated the performance of Team India and is confident that with time, the players will move on from the disappointing results and come out stronger.

"India not winning the World Cup was disappointing, no doubt, but that is over now, and the game will move on. Over the last four World Cups, the Indian team entered the final twice with one win and got into the semi-finals on the other two occasions. That is a terrific performance when you compare it with the other teams, and only Australia have been better with two trophy wins," pointed out Gavaskar.

