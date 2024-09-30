'If only they had captained India, even for one day...': Gavaskar rues BCCI's missed opportunity with 'magnificent' duo

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes India's all-rounder duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja should have gotten the opportunity to captain the team by now, even if it was confined to being a one-time experiment. Jadeja and Ashwin, India's frontline spinners in Tests, have evolved into becoming an indispensable part of the team, and with one having played over 100 Tests and the other going strong at 73, neither has earned the honour of captaining India yet. Indian players, including Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, celebrate the wicket of Litton Das.(AP)

Ashwin enjoyed a wonderful outing for India in the first Test against Bangladesh at Chennai, where in the first innings he scored his sixth Test century and built on it with a five-wicket-haul in the second. Jadeja did his bit too, scoring an invaluable 86 runs and finishing with a match-haul of five wickets. Together, Ashwin and Jadeja added 199 runs for the seventh wicket after India were reduced to 144/6. Even all these years later, Ashwin and Jadeja continue to amuse, which is why Gavaskar reckons BCCI and the Indian team management could have granted them at least one shot at captaincy.

"In the first Test of the current two-Test match series, the way the two Ravis, Ashwin and Jadeja brought the team back in the game showed this team is never done and can get back even if the referee has reached the count of eight. Both these all-rounders have been magnificent over the years and rescued and then won several games for India. It would have been fitting if only they had captained India too even if it was for one game, but for them winning matches for India is the only thing that matters," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Thrillers ahead as team bond strengthens

Extremely pleased by the bonding within the current Indian team, Gavaskar recalled Rohit's terrific gesture for Ashwin during the latter's 100th Test earlier this March against England. As the veteran India off-spinner bagged a match-haul of nine wickets in Dharamsala, Rohit's show of respect towards Ashwin was unmissable. And with a similar camaraderie expected, Gavaskar wants every bit of it to shine through further as India embark on a busy season ahead with three Tests against New Zealand and five against Australia afterwards, keeping one eye on the World Test Championship final.

"Rohit acknowledged Ashwin’s contributions by letting him lead the team out to field in the all-rounder’s 100th Test, a hallmark of a skipper confident and relaxed in his own skin and ready to step aside and give the accolades to the achiever. It has been an absolute delight to follow this team and share in the joy that their performances is giving to Indian cricket fans. To see their comfort level with each other and to see the joy they get in each other’s success, tells you what a great bunch of boys this team is," Gavaskar mentioned.

"Indian cricket have got a tight schedule over the next year or so and that’s the exciting bit for one can anticipate some thrillers coming our way in that time. Good on you, guys. Go win even more hearts with your wonderful cricket."