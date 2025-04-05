‘If PCB was professional, you wouldn’t be captain': Mohammad Rizwan shredded following NZ whitewash

Former Pakistan pacer Sikander Bakht lambasted skipper Mohammad Rizwan after the visitors suffered a whitewash in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The Rizwan-led side stumbled to a 43-run loss in the rain-curtailed third and final ODI after the visitors failed to chase down 265. Babar Azam and Rizwan played knocks of 50 and 37, but their dismissals paved the way for the hosts to register a comprehensive win. Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy was called out after the series loss against New Zealand. (AFP)

Speaking on Geo Super after the third ODI, Sikander Bakht shredded Mohammad Rizwan for poor captaincy and making horrible bowling changes during New Zealand's batting innings.

Sikander Bakht was also critical of Mohammad Rizwan asking for more professionalism after the series defeat. The former Pakistan star said if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were serious about matters, then the right-handed batter would not be skipper.

"Mohammad Rizwan talked about lack of professionalism. I agree. If we had a professional cricket board, you would not have been there. Let me talk about your captaincy. You made horrible bowling changes. Faheem Ashraf was bowling at 120kmph. It was not a slower delivery; it was his actual speed. You are the captain, you removed slip in the third over. Is this professionalism? What captaincy are you doing?" Bakht told Geo Super.

"Naseem Shah was bowling well, but there was no bouncer. You bowled the first bouncer in the 17th over. You are fast bowlers. What is this? Bowl bouncers. You talk about professionalism. If this PCB becomes professional, you should all be given D-grade contracts," he added.

'Win Asia Cup and World Cup'

Sikander Bakht also said it is high time the current crop of senior players stepped up and helped the side win big tournaments like the Asia Cup and the World Cup. He said all the players should be demoted to D grade in central contracts, and their status should be elevated when performances speak for themselves.

"You have lost World Cups and Champions Trophy. Now, you have been whitewashed. I request Mohsin Naqvi to keep all these players in D grade until and unless they win championships," he said.

"You will get elevated in central contracts only when you win the Asia Cup or World Cup. If our board doesn't become professional, the poor results will continue," he added.

On the tour of New Zealand, Pakistan faced a 1-4 loss in the five-match T20I series and 0-3 defeat in the three-match ODI series.

Before this series, Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 after losing group-stage matches against New Zealand and India.