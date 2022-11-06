Home / Cricket / ‘If people are openly saying they won’t do it, I'll take advantage of it': Ashwin on run-out at non-striker's end

'If people are openly saying they won't do it, I'll take advantage of it': Ashwin on run-out at non-striker's end

cricket
Published on Nov 06, 2022 07:39 AM IST

Ahead of India's all-important T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture against Zimbabwe in Melbourne, Ashwin said he is glad to know that other teams won't run him out for backing up at the non-striker's end and from now on, he would use that to his advantage.

Ashwin has been a vocal advocate for running out batters at the non-striker's end if they back up too far(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Ravichandran Ashwin has always been an advocate of the run-out at the non-striker's end, even before it was officially moved from the unfair play section to a legitimate dismissal earlier this year. It was, therefore, no surprise to anyone when he continued to stay firm on his stance despite some prominent names like England's Jos Buttler and New Zealand's Kane Williamson openly saying they would never run a batter out for backing up. Ahead of India's all-important T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture against Zimbabwe in Melbourne, Ashwin said he is glad to know that other teams won't run him out for backing up at the non-striker's end and from now on, he would use that to his advantage.

"Honestly, I would also not like to get out like that. Just because I don't like it doesn't mean I cannot get out like that. Nobody likes getting out, I do not like being nicked off, bowled, LBW, run-out. Likewise, I would also not like to get run-out at the non-striker's end,"

Ashwin agreed people are entitled to have contradictory thoughts but there should not be any questions on the legitimacy of the dismissal.

"It is a form of dismissal and it is legal. There are many arguments regarding that. Like with anything else in this world, people are going to have contradictory thoughts. Whether you want to do it or not, it is absolutely fine. It is good to know that some people won't do it, because you can run at the last minute and wait. It is good, people are going to come and say they won't do it, as a cricketer, I'll use that to my advantage," the veteran Indian off-spinner added.

Talking about the Zimbabwe match, the veteran off-spinner said, India have had close matches in the tournament so far and they won't be taking the Craig Ervine-led side lightly.

"We had quite some close games. Yeah, Bangladesh, Pakistan, all these games went down to the wire.

“Look, I think in T20 cricket, to follow common cricket cliches, I hope it changes at some time. But I think even people watching the game, giving their expert opinions on the game are still learning the ropes, I would say, because the game is diverted by such small margins. Even sometimes I've spoken to experts and ex-cricketers. They themselves feel they are sometimes catching up with the pace of the game and how the game has evolved,” he said.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

