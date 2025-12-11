‘If Rohit bhai isn’t scolding me, there is a sense of unease…': Yashasvi Jaiswal says bond with former captain different

Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his maiden ODI century after getting his chance in the three-match series against South Africa. Jaiswal played a fine innings to register a ton in Vizag while chasing, putting together phenomenal partnerships with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma during their 155-run partnership in Vizag vs South Africa.(PTI)

Jaiswal has formed a strong partnership with Rohit Sharma over the course of his career in the national team, playing much of his cricket under his senior Mumbai teammate’s wing as an opener. Having formulated that relationship at the top of the order, Jaiswal was very much seen as the future of Indian cricket.

Inasmuch, there is no surprise that there is a very unique understanding between the two opening batters. While Rohit is seen as a laid-back and relaxed personality overall, he also has a serious streak that emerges when he tries to coax more out of younger players in the team.

Speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event, Jaiswal revealed what a unique mix Rohit’s personality presents as a leader and as an opening partner.

“Every time Rohit bhai scolds us, it has a lot of love and indulgence mixed with it,” explained Jaiswal. “In fact, if Rohit bhai isn’t scolding you, there is a sense of unease as to what happened, why isn’t he scolding. Has he felt bad about my action.”

Rohit’s happy-go-lucky nature lines up with such a take on a player who spent his nascent years on the international scene crafting this relationship with the former Indian captain. Even in the era following Rohit’s stepping down from the captaincy, he maintains that stature as a leading figure in India’s cricket team.

‘Similarly, Virat paaji…’

As a senior statesman of the Indian team, alongside Virat Kohli, the onus also comes on this set of players to guide the younger members of the team. This has clearly been shown in their significant roles as the top three batters in the Indian batting order, and Jaiswal reflected on how their guidance and support was crucial to his success in Vizag with his fine century.

“If they are there, we all feel relaxed. When I was playing the third ODI, Rohit bhai told me to relax and remain calm and take time as he would take risks. How many people will do that?” said Jaiswal. “Similarly, Virat paaji gave me small targets and told me that we will have to win it ourselves.”

Jaiswal is largely seen as the backup opener in the ODI team, behind Rohit and new captain Shubman Gill. However, having gotten the first milestone under his belt, he provides India a lot of confidence as they gear up for their future.