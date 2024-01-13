'If that happened in India...': Clive Lloyd's sharp jab ahead of England Tests as WI great addresses Cape Town fiasco

The pitch conditions during the Cape Town Test between India and South Africa came under scrutiny after the match was finished in merely five sessions. India had beaten the hosts by seven wickets in the Test, dismissing the Proteas for just 55 in the first innings. Even as Aiden Markram smashed a century in the second innings for South Africa, it was barely enough as India were handed a paltry 79-run target, which they chased with relative ease. India's Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others celebrate a wicket during the 2nd Test Day 2 against South Africa in Cape Town(Jay Shah-X)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma -- as well as South Africa's batting coach Ashwell Prince -- severely criticised the pitch conditions in Cape Town. Rohit also stated that he is all for spicy tracks overseas, but only if people don't take a hypocritical approach when the pitch starts offering turn from the first hour on day one in the subcontinent.

Now, West Indies' legendary World Cup-winning captain Clive Lloyd has also spoken in detail about the pitch in Cape Town. While the Windies great didn't particularly criticise the surface conditions at Newlands, he sided with Rohit in the Indian captain's argument that there should be just decision-making in rating pitches throughout different parts of the globe.

"I don't think anything was wrong with the pitch. Somebody made a hundred on that same pitch, on a wearing pitch, so I think it's just application. And I'm wondering if that had happened in India, with what they would have done to the ground persons," Lloyd told PTI.

"You know, because if you lose in a day and a bit, the first thing they'll look at is the pitch. India had a turning pitch here the other day, and everybody said some terrible things about the pitch.

“If you're playing top-class cricket, you should be able to handle those sorts of things.”

India will meet England in a five-test series that starts January 25 in Hyderabad; there will be eyes on how the pitch is prepared for the opening match. The BCCI, on Friday night, announced a 16-member squad for the first two Tests, which saw four frontline spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. Additionally, young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel received a maiden Test call-up, while Ishan Kishan remained absent from the squad. Mohammed Shami, too, was missing from the team as he seemingly continues to nurse his injury.