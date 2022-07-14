'If Kohli is fit, then you have to give up your place in XI': Ex-India batter makes huge team prediction for 2nd ODI

With Virat Kohli likely to return for the second India vs England ODI, fans will be eagerly waiting for the team selection and to see who gets replaced by the former captain. The Indian batter had missed the first ODI in Nottingham due a mild groin strain. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer named a batter who Kohli could replace in the second ODI and also explained why Suryakumar Yadav should be included in the playing XI.

"I think it will be Shreyas Iyer and it should be also as Suryakumar Kumar batted well in the T20Is. He is in good form, so you can't take him out. I think it will be a like-to-like swap. Virat Kohli will replace Shreyas Iyer at no. 3", he said.

Jaffer also stated, "If a big player like Kohli was unavailable or unfit. If he gets fit, then you have to give up your place in the team."

Iyer didn't get a batting chance in the first ODI as the Indian openers cruised to an easy victory single-handedly. The hosts were bowled out for 110 in 25.2 overs with Jasprit Bumrah taking a six-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami also bagged three dismissals. Chasing a target of 111 runs, India cruised to 114/0 in 18.4 overs with Rohit Sharma hammering an unbeaten knock of 76 runs off 58 balls. His blistering knock also included seven fours and five sixes. The Indian captain's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan also clobbered 31 runs off 54 balls to remain unbeaten.

"It is a little unfortunate for Shreyas Iyer", Jaffer said.

Kohli was in poor form during the T20Is but will be hoping to post a big score, if given a chance in the second ODI. In 260 ODI matches, he has registered 12311 runs at a strike rate of 92.92. Meanwhile, he has also slammed 64 half-centuries and 43 centuries.

