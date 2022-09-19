'If you do not take risk, how will you win?': Gavaskar's blunt verdict on Pant vs Karthik in India's T20 WC playing XI

It has been a week since the T20 World Cup squad, for the 2022 edition in Australia next month, has been announced for the Indian team where both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have been chosen as wicketkeeping options. But the question over who will be the primary option for the Indian team at the World Cup has troubled many veterans and experts of the game. And former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has now joined the bandwagon to give his verdict on the debate.

Ever since Karthik's return to the Indian team post a glorious IPL 2022 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore, India have managed to accommodate both Pant and Karthik for most matches through the summer. But the discussion sparked after Pant was dropped to make way for the 37-year-old in the Asia Cup opener last month. Although eventually it was Pant who managed to get more opportunities in the tournament, the debate remained among discussions and reignited after the World Cup squad was announced.

Speaking to Sports Tak on the same, Gavaskar backed the selection of both in the playing XI, reasoning that India need to take risk in all departments in a bid to get rewards.

"I would play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. At No.5, Rishabh Pant, No.6 Hardik Pandya or the vice-versa and I'll play Dinesh Karthik at No.7. I would give with Hardik and four other options as bowlers. If you do not take risk, how will you win? You need to take risk in all departments then only you can get rewards," he said.

Earlier this month, India head coach Rahul Dravid lifted the lid over this debate before the team took on Pakistan in the Super 4 game of Asia Cup 2022.

"There's no first choice wicketkeeper in the side... We play according to the conditions, situation, opposition and what we feel is the best XI. There's no such a thing as first choice playing XI for every single condition. That will vary. On that day against Pakistan, we felt Dinesh was the right choice for us," he had said.

"It's very difficult to leave out anyone, but we are focused on picking the best XI. We have a little bit of squad culture in our side who believe that we have a very good squad of XV and anyone can play," Dravid added.

