Watch: 'Itna lamba sawaal puchtey ho' - Rohit's absolute gold reply to reporter's question leaves everyone in splits

Be it his witty one-liners or cheeky responses to even the most challenging questions, Rohit Sharma is an absolute entertainer when it comes to press conferences. The India captain was in no mood for any cheeky responses on Sunday but fans still found a lighter moment from his presser prior to the first T20I versus Australia in Mohali.

A journalist asked Rohit about his 'team is 90-95 per cent settled' comment and combined it with another question, requesting the skipper to say about veteran Jhulan Goswami's retirement. Rohit in response adjusted his cap and sunglasses before complaining, "kitney sawaal puchtey ho" in his usual hilarious tone.

India entered the recent Asia Cup as tournament favourites but lost their first two 'Super 4' games to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which eventually led to their ouster. "It's 90-95 per cent settled, just a few changes that will happen," Rohit had said of the team combination following India's second straight defeat.

India's lone T20 World Cup success came at the inaugural tournament in 2007 but the side looks to put up an improved show in the next month's showpiece event. The Australia series will be followed by three T20Is versus touring South Africa before India leave for the World T20 Down Under.

During the Sunday presser, Rohit also spoke about Virat Kohli's role in the side. He described Kohli as the team's backup opener but clarified that KL Rahul remains his opening partner. Kohli's return to form while opening the innings reignited debate whether he should be preferred over Rahul, who hasn't been his usual self with the bat.

"Rahul bhai and I have had a chat that we will have to make Virat open in some of the games because he is our third opener. In the last match, we saw what he did (as opener) and we are obviously happy about that," Rohit said referring to Kohli's ton against Afghanistan.

“Rahul will open for us at the T20 World Cup. We are not going to experiment with that position a lot. His performances often go noticed. He is a very important player for India.”

"If you look at his performances over last two three years, it has been very good. I want to make it clear to everyone that we have absolute clarity on this and kya khichdi pak rahi hain we know it very well. There is no confusion," said the skipper.

Rohit spoke highly of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, whose unorthodox action and ability to bowl yorkers make him an asset, particularly at the death. The captain is happy with the look of the bowling department, with Bumrah returning to the setup alongside Harshal Patel. Injuries had ruled both men out of T20 Asia Cup.

“Bumrah is a very important player. The way he has performed over the last few years has been fantastic. He is an attacking bowler and if such a bowler isn’t a part of the team, it doesn’t go well for the team. Good to have Bumrah back and I hope he stays fit and bowls as fast as he can, which he normally does," said Rohit.

