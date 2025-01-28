'If you drive in Bengaluru traffic, you can't always…': Ashwin's no-holds-barred take on England's ‘incomplete cricket’

Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shared his assessment of England's batting in the ongoing T20I series and pointed out the mistakes that led to their losses in the first two T20Is. The English team failed to read the Indian pitches as their batters failed to live up to expectations, with only Jos Buttler showing some fightback in the middle. The openers have faltered miserably, and so did their middle-order power hitters, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone. England's Jos Buttler displayed some fightback in the first two T20Is.(REUTERS)

Ashwin, who has been following the series closely, compared England's batting to driving in Bengaluru traffic.

"England has played incomplete cricket. They made a series of mistakes. When you play in India, you can't play in one tempo. If you drive in Bengaluru traffic, you can't always be in the fourth gear. It's the same logic here. Sometimes, you can't even go to the fourth gear in Bengaluru (laughs)," Ravichandran said on his YouTube channel.

In the second T20I at Chepauk, England failed to assess the slow track, continued to play with the fearless approach, and ended up scoring 15-20 runs short after losing wickets at regular intervals.

‘Fearless, daredevil approach of Team India is good…’

Meanwhile, Ashwin also discussed India's batting approach under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy and advised them to respect the conditions while playing the fearless brand.

"I had said this last time as well. The fearless, daredevil approach of Team India is good. Of course, you should have that fearless approach in the powerplay. However, you need to respect the conditions as well. Not all conditions will suit aggressive batting. In cricket, it is said that conditions are the king," he added.

Meanwhile, England continued the trend of announcing their playing XI a day before the T20I. The Three Lions are on the brink of losing the T20I series after suffering defeats in the first two games, but they stuck to the same XI from the Chepauk match. With the series on the line, the third T20I will be of great significance for the English side. The Jos Buttler-led team was comprehensively defeated in the series opener but managed to give India a tough fight in Chennai.