'If you get out like this, with that shot...': Zaheer bashes India star, blames 'T20 effect' for dismissal in 2nd Test

Team India posted a strong score of 438 in the first innings of the second and final Test after being invited to bat by West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. Virat Kohli was the star of the innings, smashing his 29th century in the longest format and 76th international ton overall, while Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61), and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) also made important contributions. Unlike the first Test, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan also received an opportunity to bat deep in the innings but the youngster couldn't capitalise, as he was dismissed on 25.

In Dominica, Ishan had arrived at the crease after mammoth century knocks from Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as well as half-century from Virat Kohli. With rain threat looming, Rohit Sharma was wary of the time limits in the game and opted to declare as soon as Ishan Kishan hit his first runs in Test cricket. Then too, the Indian captain expressed his frustrations when Ishan played out 19 dot deliveries before taking a single.

This time, though, India batted first and thus, had ample time in the Test. Ishan, however, gave his wicket away rather cheaply, as he chased a length delivery wide outside off. It was a lazy hit from Ishan that didn't find the middle of the bat, and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva had a regulation catch, thanks to a big outside edge.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who was on the commentary team with JioCinema, was critical of Ishan's shot selection and insisted that it was more of a white-ball shot from the wicketkeeper.

“He started the knock well. So he will be extremely disappointed because once you have played 30-40 deliveries and scored 25 runs, you have gotten your eye in. In Test matches, it is said that it is not a problem if you get out at the start,” Zaheer said.

“However, if you get out like this, especially the shot he played, the T20 or white-ball effect was seen in that, so he will be disappointed with that because he had an excellent opportunity to play a good knock today.”

Ishan took 37 deliveries for his 25 that included four fours. Following Ishan's dismissal, Ashwin carried India's innings as he reached his 14th half-century before being the last man dismissed, with India's score 438.

