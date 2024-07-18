'If you put Indian icon against international coach...': Healy claims noticing 'tensions' in DC dugout as Ponting exits

Earlier this month, Delhi Capitals parted ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after a seven-year stint, marked by the franchise's continued pursuit of an elusive IPL title. It was reported that the decision to part ways with Ponting came as the franchise's management expressed their dissatisfaction with the team's lack of results despite the prolonged tenure. Delhi Capitals former head coach Ricky Ponting (L) and skipper Rishabh Pant(PTI)

Speculation is already rife about Sourav Ganguly, the current Team Director of Delhi Capitals, potentially stepping into the role of head coach for the next season. While the franchise praised Ponting in their farewell post, it is understood that he was informed his performance did not meet the management's expectations.

Now, Australia women's star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy has made a rather strong claim on Ponting's final year at the Capitals. Healy represents the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League, but revealed she noticed “tensions” in the DC dugout during the IPL this year. When asked if she anticipated the Capitals parting ways with Ponting, Healy agreed.

“I did, because being over there in India this year, watching it live, from an Indian perspective, it just didn't seem right in the dugout,” Healy told LiSTNR Sport.

"There was obviously a bit going on, there was tension between support staff, and maybe the players. Rishabh Pant was in-charge and looked quite relaxed... but it just didn't look right.

“It wasn't a surprise to me that if you put an international coach against an Indian icon, the international coach would probably part ways.”

Delhi Capitals finished sixth in the 2024 season which also marked the comeback of Rishabh Pant to cricketing action. DC finished on same points as the fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but lagged behind on net run rate.

Ponting's future

Healy also spoke about Ponting's future, stating that the former Australia captain is now free to explore multiple avenues.

“But yeah, it's opened up a whole avenue for Ricky to look at. Will he coach an international side or stick to franchise cricket, or do whatever else he wants to do, it has opened up for him,” said the Aussie star.

Ponting, a two-time World Cup-winning captain for Australia, joined Delhi Capitals in 2019. Under his coaching, the team reached its first IPL final in 2021, creating significant promise for the future. However, the subsequent seasons did not live up to those early expectations.