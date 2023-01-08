'If you see that replay, Virat was getting ready for...': Amir explains how he outfoxed Rohit, Kohli in CT 2017 final

Pakistan had registered an incredible victory against India in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2013. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir were the stars for Pakistan as the side had registered a mammoth 180-run victory at The Oval. After being invited to bat, Pakistan posted a strong score of 338/4 in fifty overs, with a brilliant 114-run knock from Fakhar. In turn, India were bowled out on merely 158, as Amir's lethal opening spell proved to be the game-changer for the side

Amir removed the Indian top-3 of Rohit Sharma (0), Shikhar Dhawan (21), and Virat Kohli (5) cheaply, leaving the men in blue in trouble right at the start of the innings. India failed to recover from the setback and even as Hardik Pandya scored a valiant 76 and at one stage reignited the hopes among the Indian fans, his unfortunate run out eventually sealed a Pakistan win.

Also read: Dhoni gave it to Kohli, it wasn't board or selectors: Ex-IND batter suggests Rohit should hand T20I captaincy to Hardik

Six years later, Amir recalled the famous win and remembered his delivery to Kohli; before the wicket-taking ball, Azhar Ali had dropped Kohli off Amir's delivery at first slip and hence, Amir rated Kohli's dismissal as his favourite among the Indian top-3.

“Their top-3 was scoring above 300 in almost every game. We had it in our mind that if we have to defend the target, we have to remove at least two of their top-3 quickly. I moved the ball away twice against Rohit Sharma and brought the third one in; we all know Rohit struggles against in-swing. No doubt he is one of the best players in the world, though,” Amir began as he narrated the story.

"When Kohli's catch was dropped, I immediately thought of the reprieve Fakhar got earlier in the innings, that how a no ball saved him. We know about Kohli, he was in top form and his average was brilliant in run chases. I knew if he scored a 100, we were gone. I bowled an outswinger, I knew he would be preparing for an inswinger at the time.

“If you see that replay, Kohli was ready for an inswinger on that wicket-taking ball. And Shadab took a brilliant catch, and it was even tougher than the dropped one,” said Amir.

The left-arm pacer is currently out-of-favour with the Pakistan side but hinted of a comeback after a change in the PCB administration last month, as Najam Sethi took over as chairman of the managing committee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON