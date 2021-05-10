‘Show them such one-sided matches, they’ll switch to other sports’: Ramiz Raja calls ZIM vs PAK Tests a mismatch series

Babar Azam-led Pakistan on Monday thrashed Brendan Taylor’s Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs to win the 2-match Test series 2-0. An unbeaten double-ton from Abid Ali (215*) and a 126-run knock from former captain Azhar Ali guided the visitors to a mammoth total of 510 for 8. In reply, Zimbabwe managed to score 132 and 231 (follow-on) and lost the game on the fourth day.

Pakistan showcased a dominant all-round performance but former cricketer Ramiz Raja wasn’t pleased with the results. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator called it a ‘mismatched series’. He opined that such lopsided fixtures may compel the audience to shift to other sports.

“Such mismatch series should not take place. Test cricket is already under pressure and very few people watch it. If you show them such one-sided matches, then they will switch to watching football or other sports. A three-day Test match is a joke,” said Ramiz Raja.

Raja further said that Zimbabwe didn’t learn anything from the visitors as they were dominated by Babar Azam & Co throughout the series.

“Some people are of the opinion that when a weak team plays a strong one, you need to focus on what you learn from it rather than the outcome of the match. You learn from the stronger team’s process and the way it adapts to the changing situation of a game. But I don’t think Zimbabwe learned anything from this series because they were continuously dominated by Pakistan. Also, there was no difference in their performance in the second Test as compared to the first one,” asserted Ramiz Raja.

The bowlers also produced a rollicking performance against Zimbabwe. Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up 14 and 10 wickets as the former was adjudged the Player of the Series. Skipper Babar Azam also became the first Pakistani captain to register wins in his first four Test matches.