'If you want the Asia Cup...': ACC's 'November ceremony' offer to India as BCCI gets backing from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote a formal letter to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, requesting the handover of the Asia Cup trophy. The ACC reportedly responded to the Indian board on Tuesday, proposing that they will host a trophy presentation ceremony in Dubai in the first week of November. ACC responded to BCCI's 'Asia Cup' letter

According to a report in Geo News, insiders revealed that ACC is willing to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to India in a ceremony that they are willing to stage next month. “If you want the trophy, we can hold a ceremony where you can receive it,” the ACC reportedly told the BCCI.

The Asia Cup trophy has remained at the ACC headquarters after the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team refused to accept it from Naqvi—chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan’s interior minister, following their victory over Pakistan in the final in Dubai last month. The refusal led to Naqvi walking away with the trophy in an unprecedented move.

The Indian team’s decision came amid on-field tension during the first two Asia Cup 2025 matches, after Suryakumar and his teammates declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts as a mark of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

BCCI gets support on Asia Cup trophy fiasco

A separate report in PTI revealed that BCCI, which has found support from fellow ACC members Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, has rejected ACC's offer to collect the trophy from the body's headquarters in Dubai. The Indian board is expected to bring up the issue in the ICC meeting next month.

"The BCCI secretary, BCCI's ACC representative Rajeev Shukla and representatives of other member boards, including Sri Lanka Cricket and Afghanistan, had written to the ACC president last week over handing the trophy to India," the ACC source said.

"But his response was that someone from BCCI should come to Dubai and take the trophy from him. So that matter has still not moved. BCCI has made its stance clear that it won't be receiving the trophy from him. So the matter will most likely be decided in the ICC meeting," he added.

The ICC is currently headed by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah.