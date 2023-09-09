'If you want to play Siraj, don't expect...': India great wants Rohit to make colossal playing XI change vs Pakistan

Shardul Thakur is considered an essential part of Team India in the ODI format and was also in the playing XI during India's opening match against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup. Although he only managed to score 3 runs off many balls and didn't get a chance to bowl due to rain in Pallekele, Shardul continues to be the team management's preferred choice in the playing XI due to his all-round abilities.

India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates wicket of Nepal's Aasif Sheikh with captain Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup 2023(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the match against Pakistan, Mohammed Shami was benched as India opted for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, with Shardul being the third pacer. However, as India prepares for a rematch against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh is advocating for India to field a proper bowling lineup with the trio of Shami, Siraj, and Bumrah in the XI.

Harbhajan believes that India would benefit from an all-out pace attack and insists that the responsibility of run-scoring should primarily rest with the batters, emphasizing the need to strengthen India's bowling attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I believe Shami should play. You can't buy experience, and an experienced player like Shami sitting out, it doesn't sit right with me. Shami should play before Siraj. If you really want to play Siraj, don't expect batting from Shardul Thakur. You have batters till no.7, then have proper bowlers. Tell your batters to score runs, and even if we score 260, it's the bowlers' responsibility to defend the total,” said Harbhajan on his official YouTube channel.

“Many people say Shardul can bat and ball, I agree. But we can't go into a game half-heartedly. Can Siraj do what Shardul does? If he can do better, strengthen the bowling and tell your batters to score,” said the former spinner further.

Major returns on cards?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high-voltage fixture against Pakistan could see a return of star batter KL Rahul to the Indian playing XI after almost six months. Rahul had last featured for India during the ODI series against Australia, and faced a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League that kept him out from the World Test Championship final and the tour of the West Indies.

Rahul was also unavailable for the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup but attained full fitness ahead of the Super 4, and arrived at Sri Lanka earlier this week. In addition to Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah is also set to make a return to the XI after missing the game against Nepal to attend his childbirth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON