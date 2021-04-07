‘I'll be trying to do the same for KL’: BBL-winning captain ready to share winning mantra with Rahul in IPL 2021

Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques will be seen in action for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He recently led the Sydney Sixers to a title win in Big Bash League (BBL) and will look forward to do a similar thing for his skipper KL Rahul.

Henriques said a successful team needs players who are ready to help their captain when required and the same was the case with him in the BBL.

“Just because you're the captain, it doesn't mean you run the show. I had 10 other very good players, very good leaders out there helping me,” the Punjab Kings website quoted Henriques as saying.

“And now I'll be trying to do the same for KL (Rahul), whether it be while playing or watching the game. It is about trying to make the team get better from wherever I may be,” he added.

ALSO READ | ‘I’m just glad two teams went hard for me’: Maxwell explains why the ₹14.25 crore RCB contract didn't surprise him

Henriques highlighted how good fielding switches the game in a team's favour in the shortest format of the game.

“I think fielding is a huge part of the game that doesn't get the praise and the acknowledgement it deserves. A lot of the best teams I've played with have had really good fielding setups,” said Henriques.

“If you can constantly save 5-10 runs in the field whilst the other teams are probably losing a few runs on the field everytime. If you take that half catch or the odd run-out chance, you do it multiple times in a season and it will probably get you two or three extra wins through the course of a season,” explained the 34-year-old.

ALSO READ | Full list of records & milestones Hardik Pandya can achieve in IPL 2021

Punjab Kings will play against Rajasthan Royals in their first game on April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

(With Agency Inputs)