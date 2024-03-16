'Illegal fielding' costs Multan Sultans in PSL, Peshawar Zalmi awarded 7 runs in bizarre first: 'Everyday new rules'

The Pakistan Super League match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans grabbed eyeballs after Mohammad Rizwan's error helped the opposition grab five extra runs to their total. Peshawar Zalmi got five penalty runs as they were penalised for illegal fielding during the PSL match on Thursday. Rizwan was at fault as his desperate attempt to save runs backfired and helped Peshawar get some extra runs. Peshawar Zalmi were penalty runs due to ‘illegal fielding’ in the PSL match.

It was the last ball of the 11th over by Khushdil Shah and Zalmi's Tom Kohler-Cadmore guided the ball towards fine-leg for quick runs. Wicketkeeper Rizwan ran towards the ball to save crucial runs, however, he took off the gloves while running. The ball was eventually collected by a fielder as his throw hit Rizwan's gloves. Peshawar's star batter Babar Azam had a word with the umpire over the matter as his team was awarded five runs for illegal fielding. They collected 7 runs from one ball as the two batters also ran a double.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The cricketing rules suggest that a fielder, "will be deemed to have fielded the ball illegally if, while the ball is in play he/she willfully discards a piece of clothing, equipment or any other object which subsequently makes contact with the ball”.

However, Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets to breeze into its fourth straight Pakistan Super League. Multan won the PSL title in 2021 before losing to Lahore Qalandars in the finals of the last two editions.

Meanwhile, opening batter Yasir Khan (54) and in-form Usman Khan (36 not out) powered Multan to 147-3 in 18.3 overs on Thursday night after Peshawar was restricted to below-par 146-7.

Earlier, Babar won the toss and elected to bat but Peshawar batters struggled on the tricky surface. David Willey had dangerman Saim Ayub caught at deep square leg in the first over and Mohammad Haris' (22) below-par tournament continued when he edged fast bowler Mohammad Ali inside the power play.

Babar, the tournament's leading run-scorer, top-scored with 46 off 42 balls but spinners Usama Mir (2-16) and Ahmed (0-9) stifled the batters in the middle overs.