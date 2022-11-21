Home / Cricket / 'I'm not a criminal, ban for life is harsh': David Warner erupts over leadership ban

'I'm not a criminal, ban for life is harsh': David Warner erupts over leadership ban

Published on Nov 21, 2022 03:48 PM IST

Talking about the code of conduct changes which have happened after nine months, David Warner said that it had dragged on too long.

Australia's opener David Warner (AP)
Australia's opener David Warner (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Australia opener David Warner was banned for life from any leadership role over his part in the Cape Town ball tampering scandal in the third Test match between South Africa and Australia in 2018. Four years later as Australia is in search of leadership roles in ODIs and T20Is after former skipper Aaron Finch retired from ODIs and couldn't defend Australia's title in the T20 World Cup, Warner is throwing his weight around to have the ban reversed.

In a breather for Warner, Cricket Australia has amended its code of conduct which would now allow the left-handed batter to request a review of the sanction, a move previously not permitted.

Talking about the code of conduct changes which have happened after nine months, the 36-year-old said that it had dragged on too long.

"It's been drawn out, it's traumatic for me and my family and everyone else involved in it," Warner told Australian media.

"I think it's just about being fair that at the end of the day, I'm not a criminal. You should get a right of appeal at some stage, you know.I understand that they put a ban in place, but banning someone for life I think is a bit harsh," he added.

As per the new rules, a player must show that "exceptional circumstances exist to justify modifying a sanction", including demonstrating remorse and evidence of improved behaviour. Talking about the same, Warner said “So it’s just an opportunity to come out and show that I’m remorseful, I’ve done all my time to get back into the Australian cricket set-up.It’s one of those challenging ones where I feel like it’s all about me now campaigning – that’s what it looks like and it’s totally not that."

Besides Warner, the then captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were also sanctioned for their roles in the "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering scandal. Both Warner and Smith had were banned from playing for a year.

