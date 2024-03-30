‘Impossible for RCB to win IPL…’: Vaughan, Moody badger Faf's bowlers after drubbing against KKR in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders showcased an emphatic performance in their IPL 2024 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, securing a commanding seven-wicket victory. The catalyst for their success was Venkatesh Iyer's ruthless fifty, setting the tone for KKR's pursuit of the 183-run target. Iyer's aggressive innings of 50 runs off just 30 balls, embellished with three boundaries and four sixes, provided the necessary momentum for KKR's chase after opener Sunil Narine whacked the RCB bowling attack in the initial overs. Kolkata Knight Riders' Phil Salt (L) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru' players enter the pitch during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders(AFP)

Narine and Phil Salt took on the RCB bowlers before Iyer's fireworks with stunning blitzes of their own. Narine's explosive knock of 47 off 22 deliveries, featuring two fours and five sixes, along with Salt's brisk 30 off 20 balls, including two boundaries and two sixes, ensured that KKR remained in control throughout their innings. Thanks to the batters' fearless approach, KKR chased down the target in just 16.5 overs, adding to the home side's bowling woes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This was RCB's second loss in their third match and the cricket pundits are not too impressed with the side's efforts with the ball.

RCB's bowling attack slammed by Vaughan and Moody

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the Royal Challengers cannot possibly win the tournament with such a bowling attack.

“Impossible for @RCBTweets to win the IPL with this bowling attack .. #OnOn #IPL2024live,” Vaughan wrote.

Tom Moody, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach who had helped the side win the 2016 IPL title in the final against RCB, also criticised the side's bowling attack. In his tweet, he strongly suggested the side use two overseas pacers; currently, RCB have only used Alzarri Joseph as their overseas option.

#RCB have no choice but to play two overseas specialist pace bowlers. #Ferguson and #Topley must start. #IPL24," wrote Moody.

India's former bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan said RCB need to “sort” their bowling out, and was also critical of captain Faf du Plessis' call to not bowl Glenn Maxwell against KKR. The Aussie all-rounder could have been a valuable asset with the ball on a sluggish Bengaluru surface.

“Faf should have bowled maxwell in the power play. KKr did bowl Anukul in power play which worked in a way of economy,” wrote Pathan.

With the loss to KKR, the RCB have fallen to the sixth spot in the IPL 2024 table with an NRR (net run rate) of -0.711. The side will return to action on April 2 with another home game against Lucknow Super Giants.