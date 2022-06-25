'Imran bhai cut off contact with me': Ramiz Raja's blunt response to whether he is still in touch with ex-Pakistan PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja addressed a press conference on Friday where he discussed on important issues pertaining to the game in the country. While he listed his and the side's achievements throughout his time as chairman of the board, Ramiz also responded to a number of questions from media persons during the interaction. One of the questions was about his conversations with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of late, and Ramiz had a straightforward response.

"Imran Bhai cut off contact with me. I haven't talked to him for long time now," Raja said, as quoted by Pakistan news website geosuper.tv.

The current Pakistan PM, Shehbaz Sharif is the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board, and the PCB chairman revealed that the board has requested him to discuss the operations.

"We can't live around speculations. I believe there is a need for continuity apart from political differences," he said.

“See, our prime minister is our patron-in-chief, we have requested his time and if he meets us, we will tell him about our work. I think there is no need for ego here as, in the end, we all want upliftment of cricket.

"If there is anything in the constitution about the removal of PCB chairman every time, go ahead with it. Otherwise, fulfilling individual desires won't work in favor of the game.

“The ball is in the court of him [PM Shahbaz],” said the PCB chief.

Earlier, Ramiz Raja had also revealed that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had invited him to the Indian Premier League (IPL) on two occasions (in Dubai and India); however, Raja didn't attend the tournament due to potential anger from fans. Raja also said he would challenge the proposed two-and-a-half month expanded window for the Indian Premier League.

