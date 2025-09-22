Imran Khan spares no one in brutal roast: 'Pakistan can only beat India if Mohsin Naqvi and Army Chief play as openers'

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, who is currently in jail, brutally roasted the state of affairs within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the Salman Ali Agha-led side once again lost against India in the 2025 Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav's India won the Super 4s match at the Dubai International Stadium by six wickets owing to Abhishek Sharma's whirlwind knock of 74 runs off 39 balls. Imran Khan reveals how Pakistan can beat India. (AP)

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had a lot to say to Abhishek and Shubman Gill; however, the duo weren't able to back up their performances with the ball as India cruised home in the chase of 172, overhauling the total with seven balls to spare.

Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to a World Cup win in 1992, said that the current side can only beat India if PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Army Chief Asim Munir walk out to bat as openers for the country.

According to news agency PTI, Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan spoke to reporters on Monday, and it was then that she revealed Imran Khan's statement. The former Pakistan pacer also said that for the side to win, they will require former Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja to act as on-field umpires.

He went on to state that the third umpire would also need to be the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice, Sarfaraz Dogar. Imran Khan has been quite vocal about Naqvi, saying he has destroyed Pakistan cricket with his “incompetence” and “nepotism”.

Imran, 72, has also accused Asim Munir of stealing the mandate of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the February 2024 general elections. The PTI founder has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.

Mohsin Naqvi under the scanner

Ever since the Asia Cup 2025 started, PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi has been under scrutiny. When India snubbed customary handshakes after the end of the group stage match against Pakistan, PCB wrote to the ICC, alleging partial behaviour by referee Andy Pycroft.

PCB then threatened to boycott the Asia Cup if ICC didn't remove Pycroft from the remainder of the tournament. The apex body didn't listen to these demands, and PCB also didn't boycott the tournament.

It must be stated that Naqvi is also the Interior Minister in the current Pakistan government. Pakistan have regularly flouted rules in the Asia Cup, refusing to hold pre-match press conferences on two occasions.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in an almost must-win encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 23.

