Home / Cricket / Imran Tahir lone South Africa cricketer to participate in CPL 2020

Imran Tahir lone South Africa cricketer to participate in CPL 2020

Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, and Colin Ingram have been unable to confirm their travel arrangements in time and as a result, they would not be participating in the CPL

cricket Updated: Jul 29, 2020 09:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Cape Town
South Africa's Imran Tahir
South Africa's Imran Tahir(AFP)
         

No South African player apart from Imran Tahir will be taking part in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL), slated to begin from August 18 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, and Colin Ingram have been unable to confirm their travel arrangements in time and as a result, they would not be participating in the CPL, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Tahir will be participating in the CPL as he has not been in South Africa through the lockdown. The spinner was in Pakistan where he was playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and has been able to travel to the West Indies from there.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the organisers of the CPL wanted all participating players to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago by August 1 in order to fulfill a 14-day quarantine period before the tournament begins.

As of now, South Africa remains in lockdown with all international borders closed. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has given its players No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin from September 2019 in the UAE.

However, the participation of the South African players in the IPL is also awaiting logistical checks and government permission.

Ten Proteas players are set to play in the IPL this year. Earlier, three players missed the 3TC exhibition match organised by CSA.

Chris Morris was unavailable for personal reasons, Kagiso Rabada missed the fixture following the death of a family member, and Quinton de Kock pulled out because a close family member tested positive for Covid-19

