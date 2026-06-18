In great news for players and fans, the BCCI is bringing IPL forward almost three weeks from 2027

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has revealed that going forward, the IPL is going to kick off earlier than its usual time in order to protect players from the intense heat that particularly picks up unbearably in the month of May. This season, the IPL kicked off on March 28 and ended on May 31 after more than two months of intense, gruelling action. IPL does take a massive toll on players as well as fans. (PTI)

From what Saikia has said, one can decipher that many players from home and abroad have raised their concerns over the length of the tournament as well as the weather it is played in, especially towards the latter half.

Also Read: Too hot to handle: BCCI’s gamble in extreme heat could cost Indian cricket more than it gains

"This year, IPL started around March 29 [28], and it was over by May 31. The only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament, after May 15... there is apprehension of having rainfall or the pre-monsoon season starting

"On the other hand, there is hot weather, which is not very conducive either for the players or for the crowds.

"So therefore, there is a discussion going on in BCCI as well as in our IPL governing council regarding whether we can start the tournament a little bit earlier than the fag end of March,” Saikia told the PTI.

And then there are afternoon games! It’s indeed fantastic news for all big stakeholders — players as well as fans. It’s not fun at all for fans to watch cricket from the stands with no air-conditioning to speak of anywhere in the vicinity. Then there are afternoon matches at certain venues, which can be much more demanding than a 7:30 pm game. Heat wave also poses a threat now and then.

"From next year, we will make an effort, and I have already instructed our general manager [former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla] to look for the windows, whether we can start it by the 10th of March and conclude it by the 15th of May. So that there are no adverse weather conditions in the run-up to the playoffs and the final of IPL 2027, which will be the 20th edition.

"I'm hearing a lot of complaints from the fans as well as from the players, because not all players are very well-equipped or well-acclimatised to play in such hot conditions. So, to provide a pleasant atmosphere for the tournament, we want to close it by the 15th of May.

"That is our first goal now, and that is the prime area of concern for the next year's 20th edition of IPL, which will be a big event," Saikia went on.