IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Full list of records broken by Team India as 'Ro-ball' runs amok in Kanpur against Bangladesh

India broke plenty of records on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, in Kanpur on Monday. The records began to tumble while India were batting, as they cruised past opposition bowlers.

Day 4 saw Bangladesh get bowled out for 233, with Mominul Haque (107*) smacking an unbeaten ton. In response, India declared after reaching 285/8. The first innings saw some dominant batting displays from India.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got a half-century, smacking 72 off 51 balls, packed with 12 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, batting at middle order, also got a fifty, slamming 68 off 43 deliveries, consisting of seven fours and two sixes.

Here are the batting records broken by India on Day 4-

- India broke the world record for fastest team fifty, which was earlier held by England. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma began to dominate from the first delivery itself as Jaiswal hit three consecutive fours off Hasan Mahmud in the opening over. In the next over, Rohit smacked two sixes of Khaled Ahmed, and Jaiswal got a boundary in the final ball. In the third over, Mahmud was hit for a six by Rohit, and then Jaiswal hit him for another maximum and two fours as India went past 50 in three overs only. India achieved the feat in 18 balls, and England had done it in 26 balls against West Indies this year.

- The 55-run stand between Jaiswal and Rohit which ended in the fourth over when Mehidy Hasan bowled out the India skipper, also became a new world record. The partnership was registered at a run rate of 14.34 runs per over, and it also became a new record for the highest scoring rate in a Test partnership of at least 50 runs. The pair overtook the previous record held by England's Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes, who smacked 87 runs in 44 balls at a rate of 11.86 runs per over.

- India also broke their own world record of fastest team 100. They reached the mark in 10.2 overs, bettering their own record of achieving the feat in 12.2 overs vs West Indies last year.

- India also reached the fastest 200 in Test cricket history, achieving the mark in 24.2 overs. The previous record was held by Australia, who got the feat in 29.1 overs vs Pakistan in 2017.