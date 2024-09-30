Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'BazBall is a copycat product...': Vaughan faces wrath of fans after cheeky tweet on IND's explosive batting vs BAN

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 30, 2024 07:18 PM IST

Michael Vaughan accused India of copying England's Test cricket template while batting, but Indian fans had a different take on his tweet.

Fans finally got to see some action on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur on Sunday. After bowling out Bangladesh for 233, India came up with the perfect response.

Michael Vaughan faced the wrath of Indian cricket fans.(Getty)
Michael Vaughan faced the wrath of Indian cricket fans.(Getty)

Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul saw the hosts declare at 285/9. In response, Bangladesh reached 26/2 at Stumps, and trail by 26 runs.

Also Read | Virat Kohli walks up to Ashwin just as he's about to bowl; tactic pays off immediately as BAN batter falls into trap

Jaiswal was in good batting form, slamming 72 off 51 balls, packed with 12 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Rahul hammered 68 runs off 43 deliveries, consisting of seven fours and two maximums.

What did Michael Vaughan tweet?

Reacting to India's second innings batting display, former England cricketer had a unique response. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "I see India are playing Bazball .."

Vaughan accused India of copying England's Test cricket template while batting, but Indian fans had a different take on his tweet.

Responding to Vaughan, one fan wrote, “BazBall is a copycat product of ViruBall and PantBall which was destroyed and finished by JaisBall in January 2024.”

Another fan wrote, “but I can't see England playing in a WTC final for the next decade.”

One fan stated, “It is not Bazball. In Kanpur we are seeing Roball and Jasball and both have set the innings on fire. India desperately wants the result of this match and that is the reason they are playing g so aggressively. On the other hand, England plays Bazball but could resist in ODI format.”

Another fan quipped, “Virender Sehwag & Rishabh Pant used to play this brand of aggressive batting in Test cricket even before Bazball was invented.”

Other than Jaiswal and Rahul, other Indian batters too had a decent outing. Virat Kohli finally found some form, and registered 47 off 35 balls, launching four fours and a six. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma (23 off 11 balls), Shubman Gill (39 off 36 balls) made noteworthy contributions.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On