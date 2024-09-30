'BazBall is a copycat product...': Vaughan faces wrath of fans after cheeky tweet on IND's explosive batting vs BAN

Fans finally got to see some action on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur on Sunday. After bowling out Bangladesh for 233, India came up with the perfect response. Michael Vaughan faced the wrath of Indian cricket fans.(Getty)

Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul saw the hosts declare at 285/9. In response, Bangladesh reached 26/2 at Stumps, and trail by 26 runs.

Jaiswal was in good batting form, slamming 72 off 51 balls, packed with 12 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Rahul hammered 68 runs off 43 deliveries, consisting of seven fours and two maximums.

What did Michael Vaughan tweet?

Reacting to India's second innings batting display, former England cricketer had a unique response. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, "I see India are playing Bazball .."

Vaughan accused India of copying England's Test cricket template while batting, but Indian fans had a different take on his tweet.

Responding to Vaughan, one fan wrote, “BazBall is a copycat product of ViruBall and PantBall which was destroyed and finished by JaisBall in January 2024.”

Another fan wrote, “but I can't see England playing in a WTC final for the next decade.”

One fan stated, “It is not Bazball. In Kanpur we are seeing Roball and Jasball and both have set the innings on fire. India desperately wants the result of this match and that is the reason they are playing g so aggressively. On the other hand, England plays Bazball but could resist in ODI format.”

Another fan quipped, “Virender Sehwag & Rishabh Pant used to play this brand of aggressive batting in Test cricket even before Bazball was invented.”

Other than Jaiswal and Rahul, other Indian batters too had a decent outing. Virat Kohli finally found some form, and registered 47 off 35 balls, launching four fours and a six. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma (23 off 11 balls), Shubman Gill (39 off 36 balls) made noteworthy contributions.