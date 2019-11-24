Team India script world record with victory over Bangladesh in Pink Ball Test

cricket

India have continued their winning run in the longest format of the game by recording an innings and 46-run win over Bangladesh in the first-ever Day/Night Test played with a pink ball in Kolkata. India dismissed Bangladesh for 195 runs in the second innings with Umesh Yadav picking up a five-wicket haul. With another win in the format, India have made a world record as they are now the first team to win 4 consecutive tests by an innings.

India defeated South Africa in the last two Test by an innings while also drubbing Bangladesh at home. This is India’s record in the last four Tests:-

- Beat SA by innings & 137 runs, Pune

- Beat SA by innings & 202 runs, Ranchi

- Beat Ban by innings & 130 runs, Indore

- Beat Ban by innings & 46 runs, Kolkata

For all the talk about the pitch being favourable to the bowlers, and for all the pedigree of the Indian attack, Bangladesh batsmen did play their own part by plying erratic and extremely loose strokes to gift their wickets away. Yes, Ishant Sharma was superb, his angle from around the wicket to the left-handers was phenomenal, but one would expect more discipline and courage from Test batsmen. Umesh Yadav did the mopping up job on day 3 and bagged his own 5th wicket haul as Bangladesh was short out for 195. Mahmudullah did not come out to bat.

India head coach was also all praise for the dominant Indian team as he hailed their hunger to win in all conditions.

“We’re bowling as a unit, seeing men bowling at such a professional manner. They’ve played a lot of cricket in the last 15 months in foreign territory and that’s how they learn. The discipline and the hunger to win…they know they’re arguably the best side in the world. They’ve been that for some time and they know there’s no short cut. Individuals will not win it and they know it. When you have a crowd like this, they were charged up. They [Bangladesh] need exposure, they’re very strong in their country but need to learn when they travel. The more the exposure, the better they’ll get. They need more strength in their pace attack overseas. If they have that, they can compete better,” Shastri said in a post-match interview.