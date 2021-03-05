IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Indian batsmen allowed England to get back into the match: Laxman
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed, during second day's play of the 4th Test between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(PTI)
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed, during second day's play of the 4th Test between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(PTI)
cricket

Indian batsmen allowed England to get back into the match: Laxman

  • India vs England: Former India batsman VVS Laxman felt that the Indian batsmen were too tentative and lacked intent in their play.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:01 PM IST

The stage was set for the Indian batsmen to redeem themselves in this series and get a big score on the board on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad. But England's seam bowling duo of James Anderson and Ben Stokes put paid to those hopes with an inspired spell in the pre-lunch session.

With an in-form Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease, the hosts aimed to consolidate their position in the match after bowling England out cheaply on the first day. But left-arm spinner Jack Leach gave the visitors a crucial breakthrough as he sent back Pujara once again.

That brought Indian captain Virat Kohli to the middle, who was stunned by short delivery from Ben Stokes and was dismissed for duck. This was huge shot in the arm for the visitors, who were now into India's tentative middle order.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was the next man in and he stitched a promising 39-run stand with Rohit. Rahane looked fluent but edged one outside the off stump to the slips off Anderson right on the stroke of lunch and that allowed England to roar back into the contest and keep their hopes of drawing the series alive.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman felt that the Indian batsmen were too tentative and lacked intent in their play. This is what he thought was the reason England could bounce back in the first session of the fourth Test.

"Virat Kohli's wicket was the precious one. I think before that Pujara was very tentative. Kohli, you can sense that, was surprised by the extra bounce Stokes got from the wicket and then Ajinkya Rahane. He will be really disappointed because just outside the off stump and (he was) poking at the ball.

"Overall I thought that India was very tentative. Yes, Jimmy Anderson and Ben Stokes bowled well and they didn't give things easy, but sometimes if you look to play attacking shots, then the pressure will be back on the bowlers and I thought the Indian batsmen didn't show that intent and were bogged down by some good bowling....overall I think the Indian batsmen allowed England to get back into the match," Laxman said during the lunch-time show on host broadcaster Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma was eventually dismissed for 49 in the post-lunch session by Ben Stokes which further cemented England's chances of turning their fortunes around in the match.






















SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ben stokes india vs england virat kohli ajinkya rahane
Close
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed, during second day's play of the 4th Test between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(PTI)
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavillion after being dismissed, during second day's play of the 4th Test between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(PTI)
cricket

Indian batsmen allowed England to get back into the match: Laxman

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • India vs England: Former India batsman VVS Laxman felt that the Indian batsmen were too tentative and lacked intent in their play.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's James Anderson, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, during the second day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
England's James Anderson, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, during the second day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
cricket

With Rahane's wicket, Anderson joins Akram, McGrath in elite list

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:08 PM IST
India vs England: On Day 2 of the 4th Test, Anderson added another feather to his hat as he dismissed India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for 27 just at the stroke of Lunch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after playing a shot to be caught out during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. (AFP)
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts after playing a shot to be caught out during the second day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. (AFP)
cricket

For the first time since 2014, Virat Kohli registers two ducks in a series

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • India vs England: The last time Kohli registered two ducks in the same series was also against England in the 2014 series which changed his career forever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi(PTI)
New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi(PTI)
cricket

Bishan Singh Bedi shifted to private room from ICU; recovering well

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:15 PM IST
"He (Bedi) has been shifted to a private room yesterday, He is fine now. They (doctors) will monitor him for a few more days," the source told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes.(BCCI/Reuters)
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes.(BCCI/Reuters)
cricket

'He won the battle': Swann lauds Stokes for getting Kohli's wicket for 0

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:57 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking during the Lunch break on Star Sports, former England spinner Graeme Swann praised Stokes for the delivery and said that he won the battle against Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

Virat Kohli gets out for 0, equals MS Dhoni's unwanted record

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:15 PM IST
India vs England: This is also the 2nd dismissal for Kohli on 0 in the ongoing series. He was also dismissed for a duck by spinner Moeen Ali in the 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 0 by Ben Stokes.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli walks back after getting dismissed for 0 by Ben Stokes.(BCCI)
cricket

4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:39 AM IST
India vs England: Virat Kohli batted for 7 deliveries before he was outdone by Ben Stokes on the 8th ball he faced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
File image of Nasser Hussain(Getty Images)
cricket

'Lucky they won toss': Hussain slams England's team selection for 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:20 AM IST
India vs England 4th Test: Nasser Hussain said that England have picked up the team suited for the third Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
cricket

'Bad patch': Gavaskar says Gill might be feeling 'pressure' of expectations

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:11 PM IST
India vs England: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that the 21-year-old Shubman Gill is just going through a "bad patch" and added that he might be feeling the weight of the expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
cricket

Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:52 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Channel 4, former England captain Andrew Strauss criticised the performance by the batters and said that England can no longer make any excuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(AP)
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(AP)
cricket

4th Test Live Score, Day 2: Pant powers India past 150

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Team India lost the wickets of Pujara, Kohli, Rahane early on day 2 as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. They have lost six wickets in their first innings. Follow updates of India vs England 4th Test here.
READ FULL STORY
File image of Shane Watson.(IPL)
File image of Shane Watson.(IPL)
cricket

'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Watson lauds former RCB teammate

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Watson spent eight seasons with RR, the inaugural IPL champions before jumping ships to RCB, whom he played for in 2015 and 2016 under the leadership of Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
cricket

'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
cricket

No one should have a doubt about PCB's incompetence: Akhtar on PSL postponement

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli’s men ‘out skilled and out thought’ England, showing why they are good in these conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP