IND vs ENG: Sehwag comes up with befitting reply to troll questioning his viral Virat Kohli-Jonny Bairstow tweet

Virender Sehwag has always been known for his witty sense of humour but the former opener faced heat over his recent tweet about Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow. During the morning session of Day 3 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test, Kohli exchanged words with the English batter about his 'play and miss' and even the umpires had to intervene at one point. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 4)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the altercation, Bairstow went on to hit his third straight century, scoring 106 off 140 balls to bail England out of a precarious position. The heated exchange got Bairstow to shift gears and dish out a lot of lofted shots against Indian bowlers. The Englishman was batting at 16 off 64 deliveries before his heated conversation with Kohli. In the next 39 deliveries until lunch, he smashed 75 runs.

Also Read | Twitter furious at Sehwag over his offensive on-air remark on Virat Kohli: 'Disgusting to hear such words. Sack him'

Sehwag took to his official Twitter account and underlined Bairstow's aggressive approach after the sledging from Kohli. “Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging - 21. Post Sledging - 150. Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng (He was playing like Pujara, Kohli unnecessarily turned him into Pant with his sledging),” wrote Sehwag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if he would have tweeted had Bairstow gotten out after the heated exchange, Sehwag responded, "Haan yaar, karta (Yes, I would have)."

Bairstow's blazing innings came to an end after he fell to Mohammed Shami. He edged a drive, which flew straight to Kohli at first slip. England eventually folded for 284, which left the hosts 132 runs behind in the first innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India then rode Cheteshwar Pujara's gritty fifty to reach 125-3 in their second innings at stumps on the third day – a lead of 257 runs. "Nah, there was literally nothing to it," said Bairstow when asked about the verbal exchange with the former India skipper.

"We're playing Test cricket and we're two competitors. It brings the best out of us. Whatever it takes, you want to get your team over the line and that's part and parcel of the game."

When Bairstow was asked at the press conference if Kohli was "poking the bear", Bairstow responded, "It's a nice pun that in it, really."

"We've been fortunate to play against each other for over 10 years now. So, we have had some battles on the field. I am pretty sure we will be able to have dinner. Don't worry about that," added Bairstow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON