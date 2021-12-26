'It's the last throw of dice': Experts left puzzled as IND pick Ajinkya Rahane over Shreyas Iyer & Hanuma Vihari in XI

It came a surprise for former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Ajit Agarkar, who expected Shreyas Iyer or Hanuma Vihari to be part of India's playing XI in the series opener against South Africa in Centurion. However, that was not the case as both the batters were not considered in the playing XI and former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane regained his spot in the lineup.

Sharing insights on the omission of Iyer and Vihari, former India Test player Chopra insisted that it was a last throw of dice by the management and they expect the senior batter to come on top. He also mentioned that the match itself is a huge testing ground for Rahane.

“Shreyas Iyer doesn't find a place in the spot and you've gone with Rahane, I think so it's the last throw of dice, hoping that it comes alright. If it doesn't, I think this is going to be a huge Test match for him,” said Chopra before the start of play on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ongoing India-South Africa series.

Agarkar, who was also part of the discussion, supported his former India teammate and said he would have either played Iyer or Vihari in place of Rahane.

“Rahane did miss the last Test India played in Mumbai due to a niggle so you can say he's back in because he is an experienced campaigner, has done well before in these conditions. But I'm with Aakash, I would have either picked Vihari or Shreyas Iyer,” said Agarkar.

Meanwhile, Chopra also mentioned that he felt fielding four bowlers would have been enough, citing the lack of firepower in South Africa's batting line-up.

“We have gone with five bowlers, personally I thought four were enough. I think if there is help in the surface for the faster bowlers, look at the opposition their batting is really not setting the world on fire four should be enough between three fast bowlers and Ashwin," said Chopra.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal kicked-off the action for the visitors. From the south African camp, 21-year-old Marco Jansen was presented with his maiden Test cap.

