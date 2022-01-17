'A sign some new player might come': Amidst Rahane-Pujara debate, Harbhajan identifies another area of concern for India

Team India endured a tough Test series defeat against South Africa, losing the three-match contest 2-1. The team led by Virat Kohli, which was also the last time the 33-year-old led India in a series, kicked-off the tour on an emphatic note, securing a commanding win by 113 runs at Centurion. However, it failed to maintain the tempo and crashed in the following two contests.

Following the drubbing, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh made some interesting observation on the way forward from here. The ex-cricketer believes that there could be a number of changes, when India play their next series against Sri Lanka, starting from February 25 in Bengaluru.

Harbhajan was critical of Mayank Agarwal's show in the three-match series, stating that the player didn't capitalise on the ample chances he got in South Africa. He also suggested two openers the management can try in place of the 30-year-old.

“Mayank Agarwal got six innings but he didn't make use of the opportunity, which is a sign that some new player might come. Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw can be seen in the next series because six innings is more than enough for a player. Mayank is a good player whom I support but since he hasn't scored enough so I don't know what will be the way forward from here,” said Harbhajan in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Batting at an average of 22.50, Mayank accumulated 135 runs in six innings.

Harbhajan also shared his views on Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who he thinks will have a tough time to retain their spot in the squad.

"Rahane and Pujara played 50-run knocks in Johannesburg but expectations from seniors are much higher than this. They haven't scored enough runs and I personally feel the way ahead from here will be difficult for them."

"Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, who scored a hundred in the previous series are waiting for their opportunity and I feel the way Rahane and Pujara performed they have actually opened the doors for Iyer and Suryakumar," said the former cricketer.

Harbhajan also lauded South Africa for their brilliant display and stated: "They didn't have any big names in their batting line-up but still managed to beat a team like India and it is highly commendable."

