Former BCCI selector suggests one change for India for 2nd ODI, names 29-year-old as Bhuvneshwar's replacement

While the middle-order lapse led to India falling well short of the target in the ODI series opener against South Africa, the spiritless performance from the bowlers was also a matter of concern for the team management. Hosts skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen put on a record stand of 204 runs for the fourth wicket, steering the Proteas to an intimidating 296/4 in 50 overs.

South Africa got off to a bad start as the hosts lost opener Janneman Malan (6) fell prey to Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth over. But a shaky start was concealed by the Bavuma-Van Der Dussen pair, which put up the second-highest by a South African duo in ODIs against India.

Former India wicketkeeper and national selector Saba Karim believes bowlers failed to pick up wickets at crucial junctures, leading to the game slipping from the team's hands. He was critical of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin's performance in the game. The spin combination gave away 106 runs for a single wicket in its combined 20 overs.

"We need to have bowlers who can pick wickets in the middle overs. Our two wicket-taking options, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal didn't know where to bowl after the South Africa batters started to use the sweep and the reverse sweep against them," he said on the Khelneeti podcast.

Karim also called for Deepak Chahar's inclusion after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's lacklustre show in the first game. The 31-year-old Bhuvneshwar returned to the playing eleven after the tour of Sri Lanka and gave away 64 runs in his 10 overs without taking a wicket. Karim feels Chahar's presence in the eleven will also elevate the batting unit.

"There must be changes if someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't been able to perform as expected despite too many chances. You will have to utilize the other resources that you have in the squad. It's easier to find a suitable bowling combination when you have someone like Ravindra Jadeja in the side.

"Bhuvneshwar's efficacy with the new ball is just not the same now. India should look to play Deepak Chahar instead, who can also contribute with the bat lower down the order. We need to invest in bowlers who can give us breakthroughs with the new ball," he further said.

The hosts have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and India will look to level it in the second game, which will be played on the same ground on Friday.

