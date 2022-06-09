IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni on captaincy debut, joins Rahul Dravid in special list

Rishabh Pant on Thursday added one more feather to his hat as he made his debut as national captain after KL Rahul, who was originally named leader of the team, was ruled out to a groin injury on the eve of the T20I opener versus South Africa. The 24-year-old stumper called it as one of the proudest moments in his cricketing career. Follow IND vs SA 1st T20I Live

Pant, who leads Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), became the second-youngest captain after Suresh Raina to lead India in men's T20Is. Raina (23y 197d) leads the panel, with Pant (24y 248d) and MS Dhoni (26y 66d) claiming the next two spots. Overall, Pant became the fourth keeper to lead India in international cricket as he joined Syed Kirmani, Rahul Dravid and Dhoni on the unique list.

Youngest Indian captains in men's T20Is

23y 197d - Suresh Raina

24y 248d - Rishabh Pant*

26y 68d - MS Dhoni

"It is one of the proudest moments in my cricketing career so far. Because a Delhi boy getting that (captaincy) honour at Delhi is a huge thing for me," Pant said at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

"We know our XI but at the same time we are giving different roles to players and see how they cope with that going forward."

Talking about the Indian eleven, Dinesh Karthik made a comeback after three years after a stellar IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hardik Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to a title triumph in their debut season, also made a comeback after his back injury.

For South Africa, Tristan Stubbs made his debut, while Aiden Markram was ruled out with Covid-19. "Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes in and it is a debut for him," Bavuma said at the toss.

"It is an important series as we haven't been together as a group since the World Cup, it is a preparation for the World Cup coming up in Australia."

The T20I series opener is the first cricket series being played in India without the bubble restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic. Led by Pant, India are in hunt for a record of 13 consecutive T20 wins after they equalled the feat of 12 wins on the trot.

