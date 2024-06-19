Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to score consecutive ODI centuries, matches Mithali Raj's sensational feat

India women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday scripted not one, but two sensational pieces of record during the second ODI match between India and South Africa at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Mandhana smashed 136 runs in 120 balls as India look to seal the series against the Laura Wolvaardt-led side, having won the opener by 143 runs on Sunday at the very same venue. Indian batter Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the second women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium(PTI)

In the opening game of the series in Bengaluru, Mandhana had scored 117 off 127, lacing 12 boundaries and a solitary six that single-handedly powered India to a match-winning total of 265 for eight. No other batter scored more than 40. On Wednesday, the left-hander continued her sublime form to score yet another century as she carved out 136 runs to help India revive from going two down for 100 in 23 overs.

With the knock, Mandhana became the first-ever Indian woman cricketer to score consecutive tons in the format and second overall after Sandhya Agarwal in 1986 in the Test series against England. The knock also helped her match former India captain Mithali Raj's record for most centuries scored in the 50-over game. Both stand 10th in the all-time list, with seven centuries, where former Australia captain Meg Lanning continues to lead with 15 tons. Overall, among openers, she stands joint third behind New Zealand's Suzie Bates (12) and England's Tammy Beaumont and Charlotte Edwards (9).

This was also Mandhana's highest-ever knock in ODI cricket as she went past her previous best of 135 against South Africa in 2018. This is now the fourth-highest individual scored by an Indian batter in women's ODIs and the third-highest by an opener.

The ongoing series is currently part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship cycle. It is a one-day competition contest among 10 teams to determine the qualification for the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup. India have already qualified for the tournament by virtue of being the host nation. Australia are the two-time defending champions, having won the 2014-16 and 2017-20 cycles.

The final match of the series against South Africa will be played on June 23 in Bengaluru and will be followed by a one-off Test match in Chennai and a three-game T20I contest.