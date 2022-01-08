IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar gives verdict on KL Rahul's captaincy in Johannesburg Test

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday gave his verdict on KL Rahul's captaincy in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa. India lost the second Test by seven wickets as South Africa levelled the series 1-1 to force the decider in Cape Town.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out of the Test match owing to an upper back spasm which he had incurred on the morning of the match. Rahul, who was already the vice-captain, was asked to lead the team in the Wanderers tie.

India have never lost a Test match since 2014 where Kohli hasn't featured in the XI. India played six previous Tests where Kohli was either injured or rested, winning four, three of which were against Australia and two were away from home, the other two ended in a draw, one in Kanpur last month against New Zealand and the other in Sydney last January.

Highlighting the stat on Star Sports after India's seven-wicket defeat, Gavaskar admitted that Rahul should have placed his fields in a manner to deny South Africa captain early singles that helped him settle, rather than stationing two men in the deep.

“This is the first time actually where India have lost a Test where Virat Kohli isn't playing. They won most of the matches where Kohli didn't play and there was a draw in Sydney. But coming to KL Rahul, I thought giving Dean Elgar those singles at the start of the second innings was making his life a little bit easier. He is not one of the hookers of the ball hence keeping two man in the deep made no sense. He was instead taking singles quite comfortably. The field placements also could have been a little bit sharper. Some of the attempts were below par. But not taking anything away from the South Africans, it was they who won the game. I don't think the Indians lost it,” Gavaskar explained.

Kohli is likely to be fit for the third and final Test of the series which will be played in Cape Town from January 11.

"Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit. Hopefully with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. Everything I am hearing and just having a chat with him, he should be good to go in four days time," said Team India head coach Rahul Dravid during a virtual press conference.

