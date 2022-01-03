IND vs SA: Why Hanuma Vihari replaced Virat Kohli ahead of Shreyas Iyer for Johannesburg Test

With Shreyas Iyer scoring a fabulous century on debut not too long ago, it was believed that he would be the first in line to replace the injured Virat Kohli in India's Playing XI for the Johannesburg Test against South Africa, but the man taking the India captain's place was Hanuma Vihari. Make no mistake… Vihari has been high in the pecking order, but Iyer's form sort of made him the No. 1 choice.

The decision as to why Vihari was preferred over Iyer was revealed by the BCCI, who informed that the 27-year-old batter had caught a stomach bug and thus was ruled out. This explains that perhaps Iyer was indeed the first choice to replace Kohli, but since he too was unfit, Vihari got a game.

"Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer was also ruled out of selection for the 2nd Test owing to a stomach bug," the BCCI mentioned in its statement.

Vihari last played for India in the famous Sydney Test, where despite injuring his hamstring, he and R Ashwin helped India escape with a memorable draw against Australia. Vihari has since been out of the Indian team. He was selected for India A for the tour of South Africa, where the batter scored a handsome 96 in one of the First-Class matches.

The BCCI also informed that with KL Rahul captaining the team, Jasprit Bumrah has been named as his deputy for the match. Bumrah on Friday was also named the India vice-captain for the ODI series against South Africa starting January 19. There too, he would be the deputy to Rahul, who would captain in place of the injured Rohit Sharma.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain for the 2nd Test," the release added.

India opted to bat after winning the toss and headed into the tea interval placed at 146/5 with Rahul top-scoring with 50.