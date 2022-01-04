IND vs SA: Why was Elgar given not out for caught behind off Bumrah despite Ultra Edge showing a massive spike

An interesting incident occurred on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg when Dean Elgar survived a close caught behind decision. Elgar, batting on 11, edged a delivery from Bumrah to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, but there seemed to be an element on doubt in it.

At first, it seemed as if the ball had not carried through to Pant, but nonetheless the two on-field umpires referred the decision to the TV umpire Adrian Holdstock with the soft signal being out. As Holdstock carefully looked at each frame, things unfolded gradually that gave him enough evidence to overturn the soft signal from Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Paleker.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score

The ball had certainly taken the edge but after it had nicked the bat is when things turned interesting. The ball after crossing the bat had bumped into the ground on its way to the keeper’s gloves. There was a big spike on ultra edge, which occurred as the ball went past the bat but it was due to Elgar’s big Kookaburra hitting the ground. After a frame-by-frame calculation, the eventual outcome was that the ball had taken the edge, thudded onto the ground and then landed in Pant’s gloves.

Also Read | IND vs SA: Bumrah nails epic impersonation of Ashwin's bowling action, India spinner looks on in amusement – Watch video

The replays were enough to convince Holdstock that it was no out, enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision. Elgar went on to add 17 more runs and added a 50-run partnership with Keegan Pietersen to take the score to 88/2. The breakthrough for India was provided by Shardul Thakur who had the South Africa captain nicking behind. Despite dominating the first hour of the morning session, South Africa were rocked with Shardul Thakur's three-wicket-burst. Thakur dismissed Elgar, half-centurion Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen for a duck as South Africa went into lunch at 102/4.