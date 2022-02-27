IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma goes past Pakistan's Shoaib Malik to reach unique T20I milestone

Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the most-capped T20I player when he appeared in his 125th game in the shortest format against Sri Lanka. The Indian captain went past Pakistan's Shoaib Malik for the feat (124 T20Is).

Rohit is the only Indian cricketer to have played more than 100 T20Is. Former captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni (retired, 98 games) and Virat Kohli (97) follow Rohit at second and third position respectively among Indian players.

While Malik's former Pakistan teammate Mohammad Hafeez follows him at the third spot in the overall list, England captain Eoin Morgan and Bangladesh' Mahmudullah follow the Pakistan duo at fourth and fifth spot.

Most T20I appearances

Rohit Sharma - 125*

Shoaib Malik (PAK) - 124

Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) - 119

Eoin Morgan (ENG) - 115

Mahmudullah (BAN) - 113

Rohit, who was named the skipper of the Indian T20I side in November, is yet to lose a game since taking over the full-time leadership role. On Sunday, the 34-year-old will be eyeing a third-successive series clean sweep; the Rohit-led Indian team had earlier defeated New Zealand and West Indies in three-match home series.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 74 off 44 balls as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I at Dharamsala to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Iyer put on 84 runs off 47 balls with Sanju Samson (39) for the third wicket as India finished with 186-3 in 17.1 overs in reply to Sri Lanka’s 183-5 after the hosts won the toss and chose to field.

India skipper Rohit Sharma had praised Samson's innings, insisting that he showed how well he can play for the side in the limited-overs format. "We have a lot of talent in that batting unit, we will keep giving them the chances, it's up to them to make the most of it. I thought Sanju showed how well he could play with that knock, it's all about taking your opportunities," said Rohit during the post-match presentation.