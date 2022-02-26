IND vs SL: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of T20I series, Mayank Agarwal named as replacement

Young Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The selectors have named Mayank Agarwal as his replacement for the remaining two matches.

Gaikwad had complained of wrist pain ahead of the start of the series opener in Lucknow and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team followed by an MRI scan, which was conducted by a specialist consultation. He will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee added Mayank to the Indian squad for the remaining two T20Is. He has already joined the team in Dharamsala.

More to follow..