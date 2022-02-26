Home / Cricket / IND vs SL: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of T20I series, Mayank Agarwal named as replacement
cricket

IND vs SL: Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of T20I series, Mayank Agarwal named as replacement

  • Gaikwad had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team.
Ruturaj Gaikwad(@BCCI)
Ruturaj Gaikwad(@BCCI)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:29 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Young Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The selectors have named Mayank Agarwal as his replacement for the remaining two matches. 

Gaikwad had complained of wrist pain ahead of the start of the series opener in Lucknow and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team followed by an MRI scan, which was conducted by a specialist consultation. He will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee added Mayank to the Indian squad for the remaining two T20Is. He has already joined the team in Dharamsala.

 

More to follow..

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs sri lanka ruturaj gaikwad
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out