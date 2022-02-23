IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20I series

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. The pair will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of the injuries.

Suryakumar's exclusion comes after suffering a hairline fracture in his hand. The 31-year-old batter picked up the injury while fielding during the third and final T20I game against the West Indies.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series and Suryakumar's absence will give a chance to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer to show their batting prowess. Sanju Samson is also a part of the Indian contingent.

The hosts' camp also features Ravindra Jadeja, who returns to the mix after recovering from the injury which kept him on the sidelines since the Test series against New Zealand.

Chahar will also not be a part of the T20I assignment due to a hamstring injury. He picked up two early wickets in the third T20I against the West Indies before pulling up in his second over. He eventually walked off the field to receive medical treatment.

Currently associated with Chennai Super Kings, it remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL which is expected to begin in the last week of March.

“Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday,” said an official release.

"They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries," it further read.

India and Sri Lanka will square off in three T20Is, which will be followed by a two-match Test series. The T20I series begins in Lucknow on Thursday.

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.