IND vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi makes India debut, Ishan Kishan to open with captain Rohit Sharma

Ravi Bishnoi made his India debut in the first T20I against West Indies at the Eden Garden Stadium in Kolkata. The 21-year-old was handed his maiden cap by experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as others congratulated him.

Apart from his rich outing with India in the 2020 edition of the U-19 World Cup, Bishnoi became a regular face in the Punjab Kings playing XI during his time with the franchise. He will be representing Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and was among the handful players who got drafted by a franchise even before the recently held mega auction.

In the 23 IPL matches he has played so far, Bishnoi has scalped a total of 24 wickets at an economy of under 7 per over.

Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi who is all set to make his debut for Team India.@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LpuE9QuUkk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, India decided to field first after winning the toss in Kolkata. Captain Rohit Sharma made his intentions clear and stated the gives them a great opportunity to prepare for Australia.

“We have to prepare ourselves with one eye on Australia. We have to keep ticking the boxes and that's been the message to the guys. We have played really well as a team but those little moments in the game is what we have to try and seize."

"Gives us a perfect opportunity to play a quality side like West Indies. They are going to challenge us, so let's see what we can come up with. We are playing with five batters, one all rounder and two spinners, Ravi Bishnoi is making his debut. We have got three seamers and few of those guys can bat as well,” said Rohit after the toss.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Playing XIs:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal