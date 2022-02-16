India vs West Indies Live Score 1st T20: IND opt to field; Ravi Bishnoi makes debut

India vs West Indies Live Updates: The toss is about to take place but we have received the news that Ravi Bishnoi is going to make his debut! We had the India vs West Indies ODI series followed by the frenzy of the IPL 2022 Auction. Now that it's over, we shift the focus back on the ‘Men in Blue’ as they lock horns with Windies, led by Kieron Pollard, at Kolkata's Eden Garden. Rohit Sharma will lead his troops in the 1st T20I after guiding them to a 3-0 whitewash in the 50-over format. Moreover, eyes will be on India's vice-captain for this series, Rishabh Pant. Virat Kohli's form and the team composition are also going to garner a lot of attention. Let's not forget, the ‘Men in Maroon’ are coming into this T20 series on the back of an impressive series win against England back home. Follow IND vs WI Live Score and Live Updates from Kolkata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON