Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian cricketer to incredible T20I double, joins Shahid Afridi in elusive list

Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian cricketer to incredible T20I double, joins Shahid Afridi in elusive list

cricket
Published on Aug 03, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Dismissing Brandon King, Hardik reached the milestone of 50 wickets in his T20I career and with that completed an incredible double in the format, which placed him alongside Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi.
Hardik Pandya with Rohit Sharma; Shahid Afridi
ByHT Sports Desk

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday achieved a sensational feat during the third T20I match of the ongoing five-match series against West Indies in St Kitts. Dismissing Brandon King, Hardik reached the milestone of 50 wickets in his T20I career and with that completed an incredible double in the format, which placed him alongside Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi. Also Read | 'At the moment, it's…': Rohit Sharma provides update on his injury after retiring hurt while batting in IND vs WI T20I

Hardik achieved the feat during the eighth over of the game. Hardik deceived King with a slower delivery on good length. King looked to play it across but mistimed it as the ball took a big inside edge and sent his leg-stump cartwheeling. King was dismissed for 20 off 20 as Hardik drew first blood for India.

It was Hardik's 50th wicket for India, becoming the sixth bowler for the country to reach the milestone in T20I cricket. Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are the other bowlers who are completed the feat with the wristspinner leading the tally with 79 scalps.

Also Read | 'Don't send a weak team': Replies on Jay Shah's Asia Cup 2022 schedule create ripples on internet

RELATED STORIES

With Hardik also having 802 runs in his career in T20I cricket, the all-rounder became the ninth cricketer to complete the double of 500 runs and 50 wickets in the format among players of full-member nations. The other 11 include - Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, George Dockrell, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Hafeez, Kevin O'Brien and Thisara Perera.

Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I match of the series. India had lost the second match on Monday at the same venue by five wickets, which helped the hosts level the series at 1-1. India had earlier won the opener by 68 runs in Trinidad last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
hardik pandya shahid afridi india vs west indies indian cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP