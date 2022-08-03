'At the moment, it's…': Rohit Sharma provides update on his injury after retiring hurt while batting in IND vs WI T20I

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday had a major injury scare when he walked off the field retired hurt while batting. Rohit was batting on 11 off 5 balls, having smashes a six and a four before pulling a muscle. As Rohit was about to take strike, the camera showed Indian physio Kamlesh Jain come running on to the ground, and after a lengthy discussion, the skipper walked off holding his back. It seemed as if Rohit had done something to his back while playing the third ball of the over, which he inside edged for four. Rohit danced down the wicket to Alzarri Joseph.

The BCCI was quick to drop an update on Rohit's injury, confirming that it was in fact a back spasm. "Team India captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress," it tweeted. Despite Rohit's absence, India batters made merry in their chase of 165 and won the match by seven wickets, but all eyes were on the post-match presentation, where Rohit finally provided an update on the extent of the injury and whether it puts him in doubt for the rest of the series… and probably more.

Also Read: India vs West Indies 3rd T20 As It Happened

The entire country must have breathed a sigh of relief, when he said: "At the moment, it's okay. We've got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay."

Rohit watched from the change room as India went 2-1 up in the series. The experiment to open with Suryakumar Yadav finally clicked as the India batter played an epic knock, scoring a half-century. His knock of 76 off 44 balls laced with 8 fours and four sixes, along with handy innings from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant guided India to a comfortable win.

Although Surya was dismissed in the 15th over with just over 30 needed, followed by the wicket of Hardik Pandya three overs later, Pant came to the rescue and scored a quickfire 33 off 26 balls, including the winning runs – a boundary off Obed McCoy. With this, India bounced back from the shoddy defeat in the second ODI, and Rohit could not be happier. He credited the bowlers to restrict the Windies to 164 when at one stage they were set to get a lot more, and hailed the Suryakumar show.

"How we bowled in the middle overs was crucial. I thought we used the conditions well. Used the variations well. Was very clinical how we chased. When you watched from the outside, didn't feel a lot of risk was taken, was a lot of calmness in the middle. Surya batted brilliantly, good partnership there with Iyer. The pitch had something in it for the bowlers, not an easy target. Was important to pick the right shots, right balls on a ground like that," the skipper said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON